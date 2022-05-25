When will it rain today? Here’s the timeline for looming wet weather in Metro Detroit

The Michigan weather radar on May 25, 2022.

DETROIT – Does it look like it’s about to rain when you look out your window? Well, the Local 4Casters are expecting plenty of wet weather in Metro Detroit over the next three days.

When will rain start Wednesday?

Wednesday morning has been cloudy, but rain isn’t expected to start until the afternoon.

Brandon Roux predicts the wet weather will hold off until after 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Wednesday. Then, shower chances across Southeast Michigan linger through the rest of the evening.

There are chances of isolated thunderstorms, but Wednesday is expected to bring mostly rain.

Rain, thunderstorm chances pick up Thursday

Thursday is expected to come with an even better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Metro Detroit is under a “marginal risk” for severe storms during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms might also visit in the morning.

Ad

Brandon says scattered thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, lightning, and downpours could return in the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon through Friday morning is expected to be the wettest stretch of the week.

Rain showers and scattered storms linger into Thursday night and could even persist overnight into Friday morning.

Scattered showers Friday

The wet weather forecast for Friday is a little less clear.

Showers could end Friday afternoon, but scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are still possible into the evening. The Local 4Casters will have updates on that timeline in the coming hours and days.

Either way, a cold front should bring scattered showers and storms back to Metro Detroit by the late afternoon.

Watch Brandon’s full weather update in the video below.