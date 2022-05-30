Temps could reach record highs on Memorial Day: Here’s how long the heat will last

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Memorial Day, Motown.

Monday (May 30) starts two days of hotter than average weather; We will have sunshine and temperatures approaching Recker territory. The weather will be favorable for holiday parades and commemorations.

Tonight will be warm, and tomorrow will be just as hot. The next chance of rain occurs mid-week. Afterward, it will not be as hot and be seasonably warm with sunshine.

The record high temperature for today was 93°F back in 1942, and Tuesday’s record high is 95°F from 1895. We will come close to, at least, tying those records.

Memorial Day, Monday, will be sunny with a southwesterly wind bringing in temperatures that will be much higher than average. It will help us get into the good habits of keeping cool by staying hydrated, wearing white and loose-fitting clothes, and staying near or in air-conditioned areas. Temperatures will sort near 90°F. Also, remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

A Monday evening will have favorable conditions for families grilling or attending any evening ceremonies. Skies will be clear, and warm temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Monday night will be mainly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be hot as children have outdoor recess. Skies will be sunny again, with the Mercury rising near 90°F or more.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85°F.

Thursday

Thursday will have lingering showers in lower temperatures. As sunshine reemerges from morning clouds, daytime temperatures reach the low 70s.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

