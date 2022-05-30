Weather: What to expect for Memorial Day on Monday in Metro Detroit

Memorial Day should be great day for water activities with plenty of sun and warmth.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

This evening’s weather will look gorgeous and feel wonderful. Tonight will be mild with additional clouds. Memorial Day becomes hotter, and the heat is on the day after. Wet and stormy weather arrives mid-week.

Sunday night will be mild with overnight lows in the lower middle 60s.

What you need to know for Memorial Day

The weather will cooperate with parades and commemorations, especially in the morning and middle part of the day. It will be much hotter in the afternoon as pools open up. Highs will reach 90°F or even a bit more with enough sun sunshine.

Since the temperatures will soar so high, it’s important to get back into safety mode as quickly as possible. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. Drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothes when outdoors to stay cool and comfortable.

What to expect for the upcoming week

As we head back to work and back to school on Tuesday, it will be another hot one. High temperatures will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Be sure to carefully monitor children as they play outdoors for recess and at the park after school.

Showers and thunderstorms have a chance of returning Wednesday. It will be very warm, just not as hot with more cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the middle and low 80s.

After morning showers and a cold front pass on Thursday morning, the afternoon becomes partly sunny with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonally warm, with temperatures nearing 75°F.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and delightful, with temperatures around 75°F.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android