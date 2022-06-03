Metro Detroit weather: Fantastic Friday weather with warmth and sunshine

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Whether you are doing lawn work or playing outdoors, today’s weather will be wonderful It will be sunny, warm and comfortable. Tonight will be clear and chillier. Tomorrow will be bright and mild. Warmer weather returns Sunday with some rain. Showers are more likely with seasonable warmth early next week.

Friday morning will be cool and mainly clear. Temperatures start in the 40s and low 50s. The air will be crisp and invigorating for a morning run before work or setting up graduation ceremonies.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be in the middle 70s. This is great weather for outdoor lunch, after school activities and events at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Friday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Friday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. It may be a bit too cool for the pool, but it will be perfect for other outdoor activities like going to the park, tour a museum or visiting the zoo.

Sunday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and a chance of showers. The day will not be a wash-out. Showers will be scattered. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s. Just listen for any thunder or watch for any lightning whether swimming or just out and about.

Monday has a better chance or rain or storms under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Afternoon temps reach the middle 70s.

Showers and storms become more widely scattered again Tuesday. Highs near 75 degrees.

Lawns and gardens receive more natural sprinkling Wednesday with showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

