Tracking Monday storm chances, more rain next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Precipitation remains scattered and gradually leaves this evening. Clouds remain with mild conditions tonight. Tomorrow morning will be dry for folks going back to work and school. Showers and thunderstorms arrive later. Showers will be on and off the rest of this week.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures return to the 60s, mainly after sunset.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60°F.

Storms possible this week

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Southwesterly winds will boost temperatures to 80° in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Be on guard for some nasty thunderstorm activity which will include heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Winds could get gusty, as well.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with morning showers. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Ad

Wednesday will have scattered afternoon light rain. Highs will be in the low 70s to near 75°F.

Thursday will have scattered showers. The umbrella will not be needed all day long. It will be warm with highs around 75°F.

Friday has a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android