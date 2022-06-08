Breaking down more rain chances this week in Metro Detroit, weekend outlook

The next batch of rain is on the move, and most of it will fall during the overnight hours.

There will be no severe weather to worry about when you go to bed…just rain that may become briefly moderate-to-heavy, with only a rumble of thunder possible.

This will also be significantly less rain than what we got Monday night / Tuesday, when some of us exceeded two inches. I only expect amounts tonight to average between 0.25 inches and 0.60 inches.

Lows in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius) is pretty nice sleeping weather, but you’ll also have to deal with the rain coming in the window if you leave it open. Wind will become northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Most, if not all, of the rain will be gone in time for the morning rush hour, and skies will become partly cloudy during the day. We’ll likely stay dry through mid-to-late afternoon before scattered showers pop up and dot the area between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Ad

While a thunderstorm is possible, most of this should be just rain showers…keep an eye on the real-time lightning page on our Local4Casters weather app if you’ll be spending time outdoors late afternoon / evening. Highs Thursday in the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), with northwest winds becoming west at 8 to 12 mph.

Skies become mostly clear Thursday night after the scattered rain ends, with lows in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Friday starts with some sunshine, then clouds increase during the afternoon. A few afternoon showers are possible. Highs in the mid-70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend weather pattern is becoming a bit clearer today. Clouds will increase on Saturday, but most of this day should be dry. Technically, there is a small shower chance, so keep an eye on the app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans…but I think we’ll probably end up with a dry day. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Ad

The next weather system approaches later Saturday night into Sunday…rain will develop after midnight Saturday night and continue into Sunday…possibly into early Sunday afternoon…before ending. We may see some sunshine building in by late afternoon so, with a bit of luck, perhaps we salvage a nice end of the day. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).