Metro Detroit will see 70s through the weekend, then a heat wave arrives

DETROIT – A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the Thumb region through early evening, but the rest of us won’t get a drop.

Once the line moves through, we’ll have mostly clear skies for the remainder of the night with lows in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) with a west wind at 2 to 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 9:09 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Mostly sunny skies will greet us as we start our Finally Friday, with some clouds developing in the afternoon. A handful of stray showers may pop up…best chance (albeit still small) is across the northern part of the area. Highs should reach the mid-to-upper-70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). Wind will become southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Any lingering shower early Friday evening will end, with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later at night. Lows in the upper-50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend update

Partly cloudy Saturday with a scattered afternoon shower possible…many more of us will not see one than will…but keep a close eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar just in case. Highs in the mid-70s (25 degrees Celsius), with a south or southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers increase overnight Saturday night, with a rumble of thunder even possible. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

The computer models disagree on the timing of the rain moving out on Sunday. Some models suggest by lunchtime, while others hold onto the rain into early-to-mid-afternoon. Regardless, it appears that the rain should be gone by late afternoon if you have any grilling plans. Highs Sunday in the mid-70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Next week warmup

Get ready for some heat! Monday looks partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). A warm front Monday night will probably trigger a few showers and thunderstorms and, if it moves through before dawn, we’ll be dry on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s (33 degrees Celsius)…and a pop-up thunderstorm is possible with that kind of heat and humidity. It appears that we’ll still be in the upper-80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, before a cold front returns temperatures back into the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius).

