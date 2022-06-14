Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous temps take off after the storms

DETROIT – We are tracking the end of the showers and storms after some soakers rolled through Metro Detroit late Monday and early this morning. Storm Tracker 4 Radar is showing Tuesday morning showers racing east through Ontario as the tail end of this storm system. The roads are still wet and slippery very early on for those heading out even if it is not currently raining as you head out. Temperatures are in the low to middle 60s with expectations of a nice warm up throughout the day today. Radar shows that we are drying out but we cannot rule out some spotty spit and drizzle leaking from the cloud deck that has remained in the wake of the showers and storms.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

The rain showers are moving out, but the clouds will remain for a little while before we see a gradual clearing into the late morning and afternoon. Most of Metro Detroit will see high temperatures in the middle 80s with a few spots hitting the upper 80s while those close to the big waters on the east side may only warm into the low 80s due to winds from the ESE 5-10mph. The humidity will start to become more noticeable this afternoon as the sun begins to dominate the skies and it will feel a degree or three warmer as a result. It’s a good idea to start hydrating with plenty of water the next couple of days to reduce problems this heat will be bringing to all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Get ready for some dangerous heat Wednesday as the National Weather Service has already put Metro Detroit in an Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This means the heat and humidity combined will not only help highs reach record levels in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like 105 degrees or warmer at times. This can lead to heat related illness very quickly so be diligent about your children, pets, and anyone out there you might be concerned about suffering without a way to cool down. It’s all about hydration and shade for anyone who must work or play outdoors on this Hump Day.

There is a cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Thursday morning and that will bring a line of showers and storms through our area likely before the sun rises. That front will eventually cool things down but it will happen slowly which means we still have a good shot at seeing 90 degrees on Thursday after those scattered morning rain and thundershowers. The afternoon will bring a nice sun and cloud mixture as dew points or the humidity will become much more comfortable throughout the day and into the Father’s Day Weekend.

The weather we expect for this weekend really couldn't be any better. We will see low 80s with sunshine on Friday here in Metro Detroit with another weak cool front heading through the Great Lakes without any consequences other than a slight cool down. Highs on Saturday will hit the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky all day, and Father's Day should bring our highs back into the range of 80F with gorgeous sky and overall weather conditions. We will see a few rain and thundershowers on Monday morning as we head back to work but not an all-day deal as afternoon sunshine brings Metro Detroit highs into the mid 80s.

