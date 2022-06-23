Milder Thursday, then hotter temps and rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

It took a while to get here, and it was worth the wait: Cooler, more comfortable air has moved in to help us finish out the week.

Morning temps start in the mid-50s to low 60s. We don’t blame you for sleeping a little later with open windows enjoying some fresh air that’s about 20 degrees cooler than early yesterday.

Today’s sunrise was at 5:58 a.m.

With dry air comes a ton of sunshine, and that’s what we will have all day today.

Dry air also warms and cools quickly, and we will warm nicely this afternoon with highs around 85 degrees. Winds will move NNW at 5-10 mph under mostly sunny skies with low humidity.

You’ll want to apply and reapply that sunscreen if you’re spending any time outdoors today. You’ll also want to give those sprinklers another run through before 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for best watering.

Today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

We are in for another great sleeping night with the windows open as we slip back down into the 50s to low 60s under clear skies to begin our Friday.

Hotter Friday

We will turn the heat up just a touch to end the work and school week, with highs hitting the upper 80s on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny and a nice breeze will move SSE at 5-10 mph.

Rain chances this weekend

The weekend brings our first decent rain chance in a while. It will not be Saturday, as our heat continues to build with an added touch of humidity.

Highs Saturday will be in the neighborhood of 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny through the late afternoon.

A cold front will be approaching Metro Detroit late Saturday and early Sunday, and that will be the spark for our showers. Right now, it looks like rain and isolated thundershowers before sunrise Sunday through the mid-morning, and then scattered showers through the early afternoon. Conditions should dry out through the late afternoon with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-80s.

Monday fireworks forecast

Monday is the return of the Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit. We couldn’t be happier to continue broadcasting the spectacular event Monday night, and we are pleased that the forecast looks great after the Sunday rain chances.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 70s and low humidity. Gusty winds in the morning will relax and we will have great conditions for the Ford Fireworks on Monday night. Temps will tumble into the mid and upper 60s late Monday if you’re coming to the live show, so a sweatshirt is not a bad idea.

