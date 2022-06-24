Weather: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Finally Friday morning Metro Detroit! A late June treat with some comfortably cooler air sticking around one more day.

If you’re heading out to grab the newspaper at the end of the driveway, or taking the dog for a walk, temperatures are in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees just before the sun wakes up today and it will be an absolutely beautiful sunrise and sunset for all of us here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Skies are clear and the humidity isn’t an issue as we anticipate another very nice warming later today opening the door to any and all outdoor activities.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

It’s the first Friday of Summer 2022 and it will be a chamber of commerce, ideal day with sunshine, warming temps, and one more day of very limited humidity. Look for high temps to hit the mid and upper 80s around Metro Detroit today which will be a good half dozen degrees above average for late June.

Ad

The winds will be on the light side, but they will switch to the southwest after drawing in cooler air from the northwest for nearly the last two days. This is just a sign that the tides are turning to a gradual warming heading into the weekend and the addition of a little bit of humidity.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

We will get tons of morning sun on Saturday with slightly less comfortable temps in the low and mid 60s. The sunshine and southern breezes will help high temperatures flirt with 90 degrees tomorrow and just a splash of mugginess after a couple of very warm yet comfy days here in Pure Michigan. Skies will begin to increase with cloud cover in the afternoon ahead of a cold front and rain chance on the way here Sunday morning.

Sunday morning is our best opportunity for rain in the near future. Do your best with the sprinklers on your thirsty grass and garden in the meantime. Look for scattered rain and thundershowers between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. with a few scattered showers in the early afternoon. It doesn’t look promising for a widespread drenching and we may even get into a little bit of late afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Ad

Another round of dry and cooler air will move in Monday just in time for the Ford Fireworks. Monday morning dips back down into the 50s and afternoon highs look to land somewhere between 75 and 78 degrees with a decent breeze and a nice mix of sun and clouds.

We are thrilled that the fireworks will be back in Downtown Detroit but grab a sweatshirt if you’re coming to the big show. We will have the Ford Fireworks broadcasting live on Local 4 Monday night.

Please make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android