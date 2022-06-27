Sunday night becomes cooler, the day of the Ford Fireworks becomes warmer

Cooler temperatures will be on tap for Monday.

DETROIT – Good Sunday night, Motown.

Tonight becomes cooler under clear skies. Tomorrow will have wonderful weather for the Ford Fireworks. It will be warm and comfortable during the day and cool at night. Higher temperatures return for the rest of the week.

Skies will clear out nicely Sunday night. It will become cooler with overnight lows falling to the 50s.

Planet spotting Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, between 4:45 and 5:15 a.m., five planets will be visible in the eastern sky: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will appear almost in a straight line.

Monday’s weather will be absolutely wonderful as people set up for the Ford fireworks along the Detroit river.

Ford Fireworks forecast.

Temperatures will rise to the middle and upper 70s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

It will remain dry and pleasant in Detroit and Windsor in the evening. Temperatures will fall to the 60s as the sun sets and when the first fireworks are launched.

Folks may want to pack a sweatshirt or a jacket, because it gets even cooler by the time the big show is over. Temperatures will fall to the low 60s and 50s for the ride home.

Next week preview.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs will be in the seasonable 80s.

Wednesday will have spotty showers and probably sunny skies. It will be warm with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

Thursday will be hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Rain will arrive in late Thursday and into early Friday. Friday will have scattered showers and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Temps should be in the low 80s.

