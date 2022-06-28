Metro Detroit weather: Chance for showers in the next 24 hours

DETROIT – Good Tuesday Morning! It is a windows open kind of morning with clear skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s around Metro Detroit as get up and get going. The record low temperature in Detroit is 49 degrees today and it will be a close call but no new record low is expected. Comfortable sleeping weather for sure but you will enjoy this refreshing start to the day on your morning stroll or walk to work perhaps because the end of June is not usually this pleasant. I think we will all like what is coming the rest of today as we gradually begin to warm again.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

Our skies will be filled with tons of sunshine and brilliant blue tones all day with a warmer and lighter breeze than yesterday. A little warm front is moving across Pure Michigan from south to north today, so high temps should hit 80 degrees in all 4 Zones with light winds SW 5-10mph and one last day with remarkably low humidity. We will be in for one heck of a sunset this evening as a few more clouds begin to roll in here late in the day creating a thing of beauty as that sun goes down. These clouds may also lead to a few showers overnight and/or early tomorrow.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

A stream of rain showers with an isolated rumble of thunder will move through Metro Detroit from the north and west early Wednesday morning after 2 a.m. Those scattered rain and isolated thundershowers will push mostly through our area by 8 a.m. and we could really use the rain. We are in a typical dry stretch during the summer months and even tomorrow’s showers won’t hit all of us for long enough to make a huge difference and that means we need to keep self-watering to avoid that brown look to the lawn. Wednesday afternoon will bring a return of sunshine and highs into the low and middle 80s.

Thursday will be the start of a mini heatwave in the range of 90 degrees or warmer and we will start to feel it. Highs will hit the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday feeling a degree or three warmer with a bit more humidity and a great mix of sun and clouds. Friday will be warm and steamy with our best chance for wet weather all week. Look for highs in the low 90s feeling like mid to upper 90s and scattered rain and thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon. Rain chances increase Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Most of the weekend ahead looks dry for us here in Metro Detroit other than some morning showers Saturday. Those will clear out and our skies will rebound nicely with plenty of mid to late afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be a classic Summer day with mid 80s, hazy sunshine, and just enough humidity to keep things uncomfortable. It’s early, but so far the 4th of July Monday looks dry with more sunshine and mid 80s. Stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

