From sunshine to chances of storms -- what to expect during your 3-day holiday weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and the 4th of July Weekend, Motown.

Independence Day Weekend begins with spectacular weather. The morning will be cool to mild. The afternoon will be warm and sunny. It will be comfortable the entire day. Tonight becomes cooler under fair skies.

Tomorrow will be bright, warm and wonderful. The holiday will be hotter and a bit muggier, with a chance of showers and storms. Fireworks shows have the best chance of being rain-free during the first two evenings of the three-day weekend.

Saturday morning will be cool and become mostly clear by daybreak. Temperatures start in the 50s and low 60s. It becomes warmer quickly as folks and families get active and out for festivals and celebrations.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Saturday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the low 80s before dinner and the 70s afterward. Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. Saturday night will be clear and cooler. We can sleep safely with the windows up as temperatures dip to the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Ad

Sunday will have highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees under abundant sunshine.

What to expect for next week

Happy 4th of July, Monday! The holiday will be hot and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the evening, and they have a chance of affecting area celebrations and fireworks displays.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with sunshine and a chance of showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s each day.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be sunny and warmer. highs will be in the middle 80s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android