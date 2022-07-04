Severe storm threat for Metro Detroit Monday night to end sunny holiday

DETROIT – Happy Fourth of July!

It’s a very nice start to the day with comfortable temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Conditions will be very pleasant all morning with plenty of sunshine mixed with a little bit of cloud cover.

A warm front is on the way later today, and will bring another level of heat to Metro Detroit and all of Pure Michigan. It will be equally as nice a forecast today for our family, friends and viewers in Canada.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:02 a.m.

We are heating things up a notch, with highs expected to reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this Monday afternoon. It will be a beautiful blend of sun and clouds with manageable mugginess and a nice wind moving S at 5-10 mph.

Anything you have planned for today in the yard, at the pool, on the lake, it all looks good to go.

There will be a strong and severe storm potential across other parts of the Great Lakes Region today, but those storms will all stay well off to our south and west. Parts of Western Michigan may see a few storms developing in the evening hours.

The strong and severe storm threat for Metro Detroit is after midnight tonight and overnight into Tuesday. So, be on guard and be prepared.

Today’s sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Storms expected Tuesday morning

Storms coming in overnight into early Tuesday is not the greatest scenario because that’s usually when our guard is down. Hopefully you have Midland Severe Weather Radio or our Local4Casters weather app, which will alert you as you sleep.

It looks like our likely window for storms will be between 3 a.m.-7 a.m., with a secondary round or chance firing up around 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Our region is in a “marginal risk” category for severe weather on Tuesday morning, as storms may be capable of producing wind damage and hail.

The threat for showers and storms will continue into the early-to-mid afternoon before the sun busts out.

Once we get into some Tuesday afternoon sun, highs will be near 90 degrees with the humidity cranking up a couple of notches. We cannot rule out a few more storms firing up in the heat of the afternoon. We are hopeful that things will get a bit more stable late in the day, as dry air is moving in for a short stretch from late Tuesday through most of Wednesday and Thursday morning.

More rain likely

Wednesday will be a beauty with sunshine mixed with a few clouds and highs only near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be very similar with highs near 80 degrees and a few more clouds, but a few light showers are possible moving in mid-morning.

Friday brings another storm threat, but computer models are not totally locked in yet with the long-term outlook pointing at storms here late Friday and early Saturday. Stay tuned.

