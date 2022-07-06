Metro Detroit weather: Not as hot with showers within reach

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! It’s starting to feel a little nicer out there after a cold front came through late Tuesday leaving Metro Detroit temperatures in the middle and upper 60s as you head out today. Conditions are mostly dry even though clouds are pouring in here with just a few very light rain showers here and there through the morning drive on this Hump Day. We will be on the fringe of showers and shower chances the next few days and today is no exception.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m.

Skies across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will stay mostly cloudy most of the day with a few areas of sprinkles where clouds thicken mainly before lunch time. The winds have shifted bringing in a cooler of air ENE 5-10mph, lowering the humidity around here, and keeping high temperatures near 80 degrees. Most of Metro Detroit will stay mostly dry this afternoon, but a complex of showers to our south and west leaves our South Zone in the best position to see an afternoon rain and thundershower closer to the state line. That is highly dependent on a those showers slightly shifting a bit north with a glancing blow or chance for showers south later on.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

The jet stream high in the sky, delivers weather systems across the country, and it is parked over the Midwest and Great Lakes Regions for a few days. The pattern seems to be spreading showers and storms within reach of Pure Michigan today and tomorrow. A slight shift in the jet stream flow could steer more moisture our way on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with morning temps in the lower 60s, and afternoon highs hovering around 80 degrees once again. Keep the umbrella handy and know that some of your afternoon and evening outdoor plans may be delayed with better rain chances. We need every ounce we can squeeze from the skies in the Summer.

A cold front will pass through Metro Detroit Thursday night increasing our chances for showers and storms, but it’s tough to time and pinpoint with some variation on the computer forecasting models. Rain chances linger into Friday morning before the skies gradually clear and more comfy air settles in just in time for the weekend. Friday highs will land in the lower 80s with partly sunny skies becoming a beautiful blend of sun and clouds.

Ad

The dry and stable air is on deck for us this weekend. Good sleeping weather with lows in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs in the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We may see parts of SE Lower Michigan struggling to get out of the 70s with cooler breezes blowing off the big lakes.

Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android