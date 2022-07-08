Breakdown of how long rain, storms will last Friday in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Showers continue to fall this afternoon and are, at times, heavy. While the severe threat remains low, it can’t be completely ruled out. A rumble of thunder will also remain possible until all activity fades closer to 7 p.m. Friday evening. Skies clear overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Weekend forecast

Sunshine returns both days this weekend, and with lower humidity, it’s going to feel very nice. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday, but we creep into the lower 80s for Sunday.

Next week forecast

Next week more changes are in store; In the form of hotter temperatures, more humidity, and the return of rain chances. We’ll top out in the upper 80s Monday, but with the humidity being on the high side, it will feel like it’s near 90 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday is still fairly muggy, just not as hot with feels-like temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain also returns overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, with a few storms looking possible during this time period.

Mid week forecast

A few more showers linger into parts of Wednesday before sunshine takes back over Thursday into Friday.

