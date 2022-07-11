Metro Detroit weather: Air Quality alert before rain sets in

Detroit – Good Monday morning!

It’s a wonderful weather start to our Monday here in Metro Detroit. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are in the low 60s with some suburbs waking up in the upper 50s. We will see more and more cloud cover slowly moving over Pure Michigan today as we anticipate a dry day ahead with no need for the umbrella unless you don’t plan on coming home later. The nighttime will be a different story with rain and thunderstorms on the way. It is going to be very warm and a bit more muggy than the weekend with tough breathing conditions for some.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:07 a.m.

The Metro Detroit area is in an Air Quality Alert all day Monday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

This is the same as an Ozone Action Day and it means that there will be elevated levels of ozone in the air making it hard for some to breath. It’s a chemical combination of hot air, some sun, and pollution near the surface.

Many of us will simply enjoy a nice and warm day with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The winds will help us warm from the SW 7-17 gusting 25-30mph from time to time. The warmer air meets a cold front tonight bringing a threat for showers and storms, and a severe weather concern.

Today’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center put all of SE Lower Michigan in a Slight and Marginal Risk for severe weather late evening and tonight. A Slight Risk is a two on a scale of one to five so a decent threat for severe storms.

Clusters of storms may form capable of damaging winds and hail, and we will keep you posted all day on Local 4 News, ClickOnDetroit.com, and your Local4Casters app.

This storm threat should also include our friends and family in Southern Ontario with a complete area storm threat timeframe of 8pm to 2am Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expect a few lingering showers until sunrise Tuesday but most of the heavier showers and stronger storms will stay just south of us.

Tuesday and beyond weather will clear up

Tuesday afternoon will clear out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. The humidity will also be going down after tonight’s cold front, so we get nice and comfy for a few days.

Wednesday will be a nice day with morning sunshine and a partly sunny afternoon with highs near 80F. Some of our computer models bring in a few scattered showers and storms with another cool front moving through on Hump Day. We should expect a few showers in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will bring the brightest and safest days of the week with morning lows in the upper 50s, and highs 80-85F to end the work week. There’s warmer and more humid air expected for the weekend as we head back into the middle and upper 80s.

Right now, there’s a slight chance for showers Saturday, and a better bet for some wet weather on Sunday. Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

