Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking Tuesday Temps & Wet Weather Wednesday

Detroit – Good Tuesday morning!

Scattered rain and thunderstorms from Monday night have moved out of the area and Metro Detroit is under mostly clear skies and a cold front is slowly moving through SE Lower Michigan before sunrise.

Early morning temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s with a bit of humidity in the air but, we should see slightly cooler temps taking shape behind the cold front which means it will be in the mid 60s to near 70F as you head out and about on this Tuesday.

Let’s call today a classic Summer day here in the middle of July. It will be warm and muggy, but not too hot and humid with an isolated shower or two possible later this afternoon.

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m.

The skies will become partly cloudy here in Metro Detroit through the morning and afternoon with high temperatures expected to land in the lower 80s.

The winds have shifted WNW 5-15 gusting 15-25mph at times with clouds coming and going from Lake Michigan. We will see a few thicker clouds, especially over the Thumb with some of the best shower chances after lunch.

Most of us won’t see a drip or a drop so keep your outdoor plans in place with slightly drier and cooler air filtering in Tuesday. If you were lucky enough to get rain last night, you can give watering a break today with a few isolated showers possible this afternoon, and a better chance for scattered wet weather tomorrow.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Next Chance for Rain

The next weather maker is a cool front coming into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Wednesday morning.

We will see scattered, non-severe showers and storms before sunrise Wednesday followed by drier conditions through the late morning and early afternoon. Then, we may see more scattered showers in the mid to late afternoon hours with Wednesday highs in the upper 70s to near 80F.

Again, keep your outdoor plans in place as you may have to dodge a shower or two and the Local4Casters app radar will help give you that peace of mind.

Pick Days of the Week

The most comfortable days of the week will be Thursday and Friday as a great way to end the work week. Metro Detroit will get great sleeping weather with temps in the 50s both Thursday and Friday morning.

Thursday afternoon looks like wall to wall sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will be nearly identical, but highs will be slightly warmer in the low to maybe mid 80s in tons of sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend ahead looks mostly dry and warming into the mid and upper 80s both days. Right now, the computer models show mostly sunny skies becoming partly sunny Saturday and a few showers possible on and off Sunday.

Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android