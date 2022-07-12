More showers expected for Metro Detroit -- What we know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Puffy clouds cruise over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan the rest of today. The clouds in our North Zone (north of Hall Road/M-59) release some showers. It remains warm. Tuesday night will be cooler with clouds overhead. Two more rounds of showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, more stable weather persists during the end of the work week.

Tuesday afternoon is partly sunny and warm, with scattered light to moderate showers north of M-59/Hall Road for The Thumb and northern Oakland and Macomb counties.

Tuesday evening will have those showers slowly subside with partly to mostly cloudy skies over the region. It will be mild, with temperatures in the upper 70s before sunset and the low 70s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m.

A new round of scattered showers arrives during Wednesday morning’s commute. Use caution on wet roads while traveling to work or taking the kids to summer camp.

After a dry spell just before lunchtime, the day’s second round of wet weather arrives for the early and middle parts of Wednesday afternoon. This time, some thunderstorms are thrown into the mix. Remember to follow the motto, “When thunder roars, get indoors.” If you see any lightning or hear any thunder when golfing or swimming outdoors, go inside a sturdy structure immediately and stay away from the windows.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday

Friday will be sunny and a bit warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees.

Weekend forecast

The weekend has a chance of rain, mainly in the back half; Saturday will have increasing clouds and hotter conditions. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. It will be warm again with highs near 85 degrees.

