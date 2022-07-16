Possible showers throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Saturday morning will be mild with wetness and some fog. Expect a mostly cloudy night. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Hotter conditions possibly will arrive by the middle of next week.

Rain showers are possible throughout Saturday morning. There will be some patchy fog and mild conditions. Temperatures start in the low and middle 60s.

Saturday afternoon will be drier and a bit brighter. Skies go from overcast to mostly cloudy. It will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees with some sunshine.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with more rain possible for our lawns, gardens and shrubs. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures reach the 70s and low 80s.

What to expect for the rest of the week

Monday has a chance of morning showers, then becomes partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Higher heat returns Tuesday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be hot again, with afternoon temps near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Ad

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android