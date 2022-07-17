Tracking showers and storms during a warm Sunday in Metro Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms arrive as many families wake up, prepare breakfast and get ready for morning services.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Rain is possible in the morning and afternoon. It will be warm. Tonight becomes dryer, and it will be mild. Tomorrow and the next day will be sunnier and hotter Sunday morning will be mild and wet.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive as many families wake up, prepare breakfast and get ready for morning services. Rain will be more persistent and heavier south of 8 Mile, closer to the Ohio border. Temperature start in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the day. Listen for any thunder and watch for any lightning during the middle part of the day and Sunday afternoon. Be prepared to duck indoors with showers with storms still in the forecast . It will be warmer, in the upper 70s to new 80°F.

Showers are still possible Sunday evening. It will be warmer temperatures in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F.

Ad

Sunshine returns Monday, it’ll be much warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Remember your sunblock and stay hydrated. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the 90s.

Wednesday will be hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny with high temperatures around 90°F.

Thursday will have some lingering showers and it will not be as hot. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Friday becomes sunnier and hotter again. Highs will be near 90°F.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90°F again.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Ad

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android