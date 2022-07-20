Metro Detroit weather: Tracking storms on a scorching Wednesday

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! If you step outside early today, you know that we are not yet over the hump of heat here in Metro Detroit. The air is thick, and temperatures are still in the 70s as you head out and about for that morning dog walk, bike ride, or maybe you’re just heading to work. Warm and muggy means no relief from the heat and this can start to take its toll, especially if you’re reading this and have to work outside. Start planning your hydration, shaded breaks, and AC opportunities. The heat will lead to some potentially wicked storms later today. Storm Tracker 4 is picking up some lighter showers in Western Michigan this morning moving our way and evaporating as they do. A spotty morning shower is possible but will be the exception, not the rule.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m.

Conditions will heat up very quickly on this Wednesday with high temperatures hitting the low 90s in the early afternoon. The humidity and the winds are starting to crank so it will feel closer to triple digits today with winds SW 10-20 gusting 30mph at times. A cold front will be slicing through Pure Michigan from north to south and that will be the force that causes storms to form in our muggy and unstable environment. The Storm Prediction Center placed most of Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for severe storms today after lunch which means eyes to the skies. A handful of storms are capable of the full arsenal of threats from damaging wind and hail to downpours and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The prime time for storm coverage here in Metro Detroit will be from 1pm to 7pm. It won’t storm for six hours straight but, that is our storm window.

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Showers may linger Wednesday evening and then fade overnight as we start to clear out and keep the heat without as much humidity. Look for skies to become mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and gusty winds W 10-20mph. Again, the humidity slides down a notch or two and it becomes a bit more bearable heat. The models show a weak ripple in the atmosphere trying to throw a few showers our way overnight into Friday morning. We shouldn’t hold our breath.

Friday is another hot one with a few more clouds and manageable mugginess as highs hit the upper 80s to low 90s and slightly lighter winds WSW 5-15mph. The weekend ahead hasn’t become crystal clear just yet with some variations in the models but it does look like we have a better chance for showers and storms Sunday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Saturday will bring a nice mix of sun and puffy summer clouds with a touch of added humidity. Look for highs in the low 90s feeling a handful of degrees warmer but right now it looks mostly dry. Sunday rain and thundershower chances seem to increase especially in the afternoon hours with highs likely settling in the middle 80s. Some cooler air slides in here early next week with some lower 80s in view. Do yourself a favor and make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters app to steer you to the clear as we get through these crazy summer days. It’s free!

