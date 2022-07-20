Tornado warning for Sanilac County expires

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – A tornado warning for Sanilac County expired at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning was specifically for the southeastern part of Sanilac County, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe storms are possible throughout the evening in Southeast Michigan. Click here for a list of warnings and watches that are currently in effect.

Officials issued the tornado warning at 3:20 p.m. when a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Peck, Michigan. That storm was moving northeast at 45 mph, NWS officials said.

The radar-indicated storm was expected to be strong enough to damage homes, roofs, windows, and vehicles, according to the NWS. Tree damage was considered likely.