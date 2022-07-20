90º

Here’s a list of severe weather alerts in effect for Southeast Michigan right now

Thunderstorms possible until 8 p.m. Wednesday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Metro Detroit weather radar on July 20, 2022. (WDIV)

Severe weather alerts are in effect Wednesday for every county across Southeast Michigan.

The Local 4Casters said a window of possible severe weather opened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 20). Storms are possible through the evening.

Weather alerts

Here’s a list of the severe weather alerts in effect throughout Southeast Michigan:

  • Severe thunderstorm warning (until 3:15 p.m.):
    • Sanilac County
  • Severe thunderstorm warning (until 3:30 p.m.):
    • Genesee County
    • Lapeer County
    • Oakland County
  • Severe thunderstorm watch (until 8 p.m.):
    • Genesee County
    • Lapeer County
    • Lenawee County
    • Livingston County
    • Macomb County
    • Monroe County
    • Oakland County
    • Sanilac County
    • St. Clair County
    • Washtenaw County
    • Wayne County

