Here’s a list of severe weather alerts in effect for Southeast Michigan right now

Severe weather alerts are in effect Wednesday for every county across Southeast Michigan.
The Local 4Casters said a window of possible severe weather opened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 20). Storms are possible through the evening.
Weather alerts
Here’s a list of the severe weather alerts in effect throughout Southeast Michigan:
- Severe thunderstorm warning (until 3:15 p.m.):
- Sanilac County
- Severe thunderstorm warning (until 3:30 p.m.):
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Oakland County
- Severe thunderstorm watch (until 8 p.m.):
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Lenawee County
- Livingston County
- Macomb County
- Monroe County
- Oakland County
- Sanilac County
- St. Clair County
- Washtenaw County
- Wayne County