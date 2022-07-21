Here’s when rain chances could interrupt dangerously hot temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Once Wednesday’s cold front passed by, we transitioned to a much more stable, quieter air mass that was with us Thursday and will be with us through the day on Friday. But we then need to discuss the weekend storm potential, which I will do in a moment.

First, we’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with an isolated shower possible as a weak disturbance crosses the area. The best chance for any of this beneficial rain is the farther southwest you are, and even those chances are not robust. Lows in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius) mean it’ll be another uncomfortable sleeping night for those without air conditioning—West-southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday evening’s sunset is at 9:03 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:17 a.m.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies first thing Friday morning will become mostly sunny, and it’ll be another hot day with highs in the low-90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Ad

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday’s daytime hours should be mostly dry, although a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Many more of us won’t see a drop than will, but if you have outdoor plans, sneak a peek at the Local4Casters app’s real-time radar from time to time just to avoid any surprises. Highs Saturday once again in the low-90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night is the timeframe of greatest concern (and some uncertainty) for me. Severe storms are going to erupt west of Michigan, mostly in Wisconsin. This special type of cluster of severe storms is called an MCS (mesoscale convective system), and they generally blow up at night.

The question is the track and timing. First, as far as the track is concerned, it does appear that the MCS may cross our area, although they’re obviously can be some significant track adjustments between now and then since the storms won’t even exist until Saturday late afternoon/evening.

Ad

The timing, in my opinion, is just as critical because, as I mentioned above, these MCSs are most potent at night and start to decay after daybreak.

If we can delay its arrival until mid-morning, then maybe we’ll dodge the worst of it and just get some much-needed rain. However, I’m seeing more suggestions among the models that it’ll arrive before dawn, which gives us some risk for severe storms between midnight and dawn Saturday night / Sunday morning.

I strongly advise you to keep up to date with the latest here on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com, and, of course, the Local4Casters weather app.

Saturday night will become increasingly steamy, with lows in the low-to-mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the day on Sunday, and it’s a better chance than on Saturday, so if you have some outdoor chores you need to get done this weekend, you may want to plan on doing them Saturday and use Sunday as a back-up. Humid highs Sunday are in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.