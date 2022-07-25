Cold front passes, humidity dips tonight and tomorrow

Expect Monday to be more comfortable with humidity levels decreasing.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Scattered showers come to an end, and a cold front moves through Detroit and Southeast Michigan tonight. More stable, less humid air takes over for comfortable sleeping weather and delightful conditions tomorrow. The next chance of rain occurs midweek.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. Any showers diminish and depart after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

This week’s forecast.

Monday will be mostly sunny warm and delightful. The humidity drops and it will feel comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in low 80s in your 85°F.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Scattered showers are possible Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Friday becomes mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

