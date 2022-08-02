Here’s the window for possible severe storms, hail, flooding in Metro Detroit tomorrow

DETROIT – The weather is going to be really nice if you’re going out to vote for the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s before falling into the 70s in the evening.
Showers and Storms Wednesday
- Confidence is growing for impactful storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, though it’s worth mentioning that some high-resolution models continue to differ some on the timing.
- Consensus is that the second half of Wednesday will feature showers and storms, some strong to severe.
- Window from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. is where we anticipate strong to severe storms.
- Severe threat is there, as all of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5), but the North and West zones are in a slight risk (level 2 of 5).
- Strong damaging winds are our biggest concern, but hail and flooding are also worth watching out for. The tornado threat is smaller, but not absent.
Hot, humid Wednesday
- On top of the storm threat, it’s going to be a hot and muggy Wednesday.
- Highs will be in the mid-90s, but with higher dew points, it’s going to feel like 100°+ at times in the afternoon.
More Rain/Storm Chances Thursday
- The system that’s bringing us showers and storms Wednesday will give us a few more on Thursday.
- Looking to be mainly a rain threat, but a few rumbles of thunder may be in there from time to time. The severe threat Thursday is a good deal smaller.
