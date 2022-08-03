Metro Detroit to face heat advisory, risk for severe storms today

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

It’s double trouble for Metro Detroit this Wednesday. Happy Hump Day! The best part of our day will be the morning hours, the best and safest for any kind of working out or working outside.

Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees as you hit the road with dry conditions throughout the morning across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Now, it’s time to talk about that trouble coming our way.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m.

Metro Detroit is in a Heat Advisory from Noon To 8 p.m. today by our National Weather Service due to a dangerous combination of hot and muggy air.

Today will be a classic muggy Michigan Summer day to many of you while those with health conditions will struggle with the heat. So, think ahead about making sure you and yours have a way to stay cool today as highs head into the low and middle 90s with a heat index of 100-105 degrees this afternoon.

Anyone who must work outdoors needs to pack extra water and think about finding shade and AC as much as possible as warming winds blow SW 10-20mph.

We also must keep an eye to the skies later today as a cold front squeezes into our hot and unstable skies. We are under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe storms through the later afternoon and early evening. A line of showers and storms will be moving through Metro Detroit capable of damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

The greater Slight Risk area is our North Zone where we may see more numerous strong to severe storms. Some model data shows a few isolated showers and storms in the mid-afternoon with most of the heavier stuff blowing up closer to 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. We will keep you posted but don’t forget to check in on the Local4Casters App.

Sunrise is at 8:50 p.m.

Thursday

The front that moves through here on Wednesday will stall out leading to a slug of water moving our way from the southwest overnight into early Thursday with some of the heaviest showers where some spots may see a half an inch to an inch or more of rain.

That stationary front will wobble in and out of Metro Detroit keeping shower chances alive on and off Thursday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday

Friday may be a bit cloudier than we would like with active showers in Northern Ohio and Indiana spreading clouds our way. It will be brighter in our North and West Zones as highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s for those in partly sunny skies while those with more sun see middle 80s.

Weekend

The weekend will be warming again with temperatures in the range of 90F both Saturday and Sunday. The warm and muggies will send that dreaded heat index into the mid 90s with sun and clouds on Saturday, the drier of the weekend days. Scattered rain and thundershowers are possible Sunday morning but more likely in the afternoon.

This outlook hasn’t changed for days but we’re still not calling for an all-day washout so, stay tuned. Get the free Local4Casters App to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through during the dog days of Summer ahead.

