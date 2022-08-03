Severe thunderstorm warnings across SE Michigan expire

DETROIT – The severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued Wednesday evening throughout Southeast Michigan have all expired

Severe thunderstorm warnings were previously in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. As of 7:30 p.m., they’re all expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Wednesday: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

Click here to read the latest update from the Local 4Casters.

A heat advisory is also in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Heat index values of up to 101 are expected.

Ad

When showers and thunderstorms arrive, temperatures are likely to drop, officials said.