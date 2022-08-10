Here’s how long low humidity will continue in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – It was a tad bit warmer this Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low 80s. But another cold front swings through overnight, ushering a secondary shot of cool, dry air.

That front will also produce a few clouds and perhaps squeeze out a light shower. There’s just not a lot of moisture to work with, so expect most of the area will stay dry overnight.

Lows are dropping down to the lower to mid-60s making for pleasant sleeping weather.

Thursday

Once the front clears us in the early morning hours, we can look forward to sunshine, low humidity, and another stellar weather day.

Weekend forecast

Ditto, that forecast for Friday. The weekend is a bit tricky, with models continuing to disagree on when the chance of showers will return.

A series of disturbances look to produce the chance for scattered showers beginning overnight Saturday and into Sunday. We need to get a few more model runs in before canceling any outdoor plans for Sunday. We will keep you posted.