Metro Detroit weather: Isolated shower chances with warm temps

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! While there are a few clouds around this morning, we’ve seen enough clearing and temperatures comfortably dropping as a result. Most of our Metro Detroit suburbs will see temps in the upper 50s briefly while areas closer to downtown Detroit will hover in the lower 60s before the sun rises. Like yesterday, there’s a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon so grab the umbrella if it’s convenient and if you plan on spending time outdoors later today.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

Tuesday will be an awful lot like Monday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Afternoon highs will be a mix of upper 70s and lower 80s with manageable mugginess. A nice mix of sun and clouds with winds ENE 5-12 occasionally gusting 15-20mph. There is a cold front to our north and a warm front to our south with a few showers squeezed in between riding the wind from east to west after 2-3 p.m. Also like yesterday, most of us won’t see a ton of moisture from the isolated showers but keep an eye out across Metro Detroit later today for a random shower or two.

Sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Wouldn’t you know that Wednesday will be a near carbon copy of today with just a hint of added humidity and warmth. We will enjoy comfortable morning lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, and afternoon highs in the lower 80s feeling a degree or two warmer. And yes, a few afternoon showers are not only possible, but will be a little more likely. Scattered rain and thundershowers are possible in the afternoon to early evening with no real guarantee of a free lawn watering. Count your blessings if you get any rain today or tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday look like absolute winners here in Metro Detroit with more of those comfy overnights near 60 degrees and afternoon highs in the middle 80s on both days under a nice blend of sun and clouds and tolerable humidity. Our next real decent shot at more widespread showers will be poorly timed and arrive this weekend.

Right now, the computer models are still in agreement bringing scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned as we get more data throughout the week before you cancel any outdoor plans. But, with a warm and muggy start Saturday and a cold front sweeping by, we will see some scattered showers by mid afternoon. Sunday’s shower and storm chances look to be more numerous and more widespread mostly in the afternoon hours.

We should expect some lingering showers on Monday too before we dry out for a couple of days.

