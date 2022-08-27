Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week

It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight.

Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable night. Temperature is not as cool as we were early on Saturday morning, most everyone dropping in at the lower 60s, and some 50s heading into early on Sunday morning.

We will keep sunshine into the forecast in the morning hours on Sunday, with a little more cloud cover working in through the afternoon and into the evening. It will be noticeably more humid as we had throughout the day. With that moisture moving in, I’m not going to rule out an isolated shower especially late afternoon into the evening hours. But most everyone stays dry, do not cancel the plans. High temperature is heading for the upper 80s by the time you get to the afternoon, with heat index values also into the 80s and possibly the lower 90s.

As we work into our Monday, we will watch a cold front head into the region by Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. This will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures make it into the upper 80s by Monday afternoon, but when she factor the humidity it is going to feel just a tad bit warmer than that.

That cold front presses on through the region as we work from Monday night overnight and early on Tuesday morning, so we will keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast for the first part of our Tuesday before a mixture of sunshine and clouds moves into the region. High temperatures cooler behind the cold front only making it into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure builds back into the region for the second part of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures remaining into the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s for the end of next week.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer and more humid. A few more clouds working into the region in the late afternoon/evening. An isolated shower possible late.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers primarily in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies.