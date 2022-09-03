Rain chances move into Metro Detroit for part of the holiday weekend

After we ended the week with sunshine a little cloud cover and warm temperatures, we will keep the sunshine in the forecast for the first part of the weekend. It will feel very much like summer as we head throughout the day as well, with high temperatures heading for the upper 80s to near 90° by Saturday Afternoon. But with plenty of moisture around, we are bringing the chance of an isolated shower into the forecast as we head through the afternoon and into the early evening hours on Saturday as well. Do not cancel the plans, especially with plenty of things going on around town for the holiday weekend as well; just have the umbrella handy just in case you get under one of these rain showers that may develop.

We will increase the cloud cover as we head through the overnight hours Saturday Night. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy, but we will remain dry overnight. It’ll also be a little more humid as well, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s for most everyone Saturday Night into Sunday Morning.

As we work through the end of the weekend and into early next week, a cold front will roll into the region. The models are also indicating an area of low pressure will develop and ride along that frontal boundary into the region. This will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect plenty of cloud cover to stick around as we head throughout the day as well. High temperatures warming to right around the 80° mark by the time we get to Sunday afternoon.

Heading into early next week for Labor Day, the models are now indicating this frontal boundary will be a little slower to move out of the region. This will keep the cloud cover into the forecast, with a few showers as well. High temperatures remain a little on the cooler side, only heading into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon.

As this frontal boundary pulls off to the east, we will dry things out as we head into our Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we work throughout the day, with high temperatures heading back into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure builds in as we work throughout the second half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s Wednesday through Friday.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot and humid. A slight chance of an afternoon/evening rain shower.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies

