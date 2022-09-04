Showers continue into Labor Day before drier weather reaches Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Sunday afternoon!

As advertised the last few days, we’ve watched some scattered showers move into the region throughout our Sunday, and the chance for some rain showers, and a few thunderstorms will hang around, into the evening and overnight hours. By no means will this be widespread, but keep the umbrella handy just in case.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s for everyone tonight.

Labor Day rain chances

As we head into early next week, the computer models indicate that a frontal boundary will be a little slower to move out of the region. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast, especially in the morning on Monday, with a few showers possible as well.

We will also break into some sunshine in the afternoon on Monday. High temperatures will remain a little on the cooler side, only reaching the middle 70s.

Drying out the rest of the week

As this frontal boundary pulls off to the east, we will dry out heading into our Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure builds throughout the second half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

More rain chances next weekend

The computer models are showing mixed predictions for next weekend. However, both models show chances of rain moving into the region on both Saturday and Sunday.

As of right now, it looks like we get a frontal boundary/disturbance moving into the region next weekend. One of the models also has an area of low pressure moving into SE Michigan, enhancing chances for rain. In the “upper levels” of the atmosphere, it looks like a pattern will set up that we will get an upper-level disturbance moving into our area. For now, we will keep the chance of rain showers in both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s next weekend.

Bryan’s 7-day forecast overview

Monday (Labor Day) : Mostly cloudy skies, partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, a chance of rain showers.

Tuesday : Partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny skies.

Thursday : Mostly sunny skies.

Friday : Mostly sunny skies.

Saturday : Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

