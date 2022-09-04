Rain showers and a few storms for Metro Detroit heading into Sunday

After a nice start to the weekend, lots of sunshine in a little cloud cover, we’ve been keeping an eye on the radar overnight last night into early this morning for showers and thunderstorms off to the West of Metro Detroit, and we will need that umbrella from time to time as we had throughout the end of the weekend.

As we work through the end of the weekend and into early next week, a cold front will roll into the region. The models are also indicating an area of low pressure will develop, and ride along that frontal boundary into the region. This will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect plenty of cloud cover to stick around as we head throughout the day as well. High temperatures warming into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover by the time we get to Sunday afternoon.

Heading into early next week for Labor Day, the models are now indicating this frontal boundary will be a little slower to move out of the region. This will keep the cloud cover into the forecast, with a few showers as well. High temperatures remaining a little on the cooler side, only heading back into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon.

As this frontal boundary pulls off to the east, we will dry things out as we heading into our Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we work throughout the day, high temperatures heading back into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure builds in as we work throughout the second half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Heading into the first part of next weekend, we will keep the forecast dry for now. The models are split, with some showing rain, then some showing dry weather. Right now we will keep the forecast dry, but keep our eyes on it heading into the next few days. High temperatures warming into the middle 80s for the first half of next weekend.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies