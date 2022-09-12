Metro Detroit weather: In the eye of the storm today

DETROIT – A big and very slow storm brought rain and thundershowers overnight with the heavier rains in Central and Western Michigan and lighter showers for most of Metro Detroit. Those showers are becoming fewer and fewer early this morning with a chance for a few showers through 7-8 a.m. which is around the time the sun wakes up today. Happy Monday! You can keep the umbrella with you today but most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be on the dry side through the later morning and most of our afternoon hours. Temperatures are in the lower 60s as you head out with a few isolated areas dipping into the upper 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:10 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with lower clouds lingering and some moisture still trapped here at the surface. That big and slow moving storm will slide across the Ohio and Michigan border through the afternoon hours which will bring the dry slot of the storm’s center over Metro Detroit. It’s like being in the eye of the storm in the quiet and more peaceful middle with some patchy blue sky or occasional sunshine. Most of the wet weather will be wrapping around this storm throwing better rain chances into Central and Northern Michigan along with parts of Southern Ontario. Our best chances to see some scattered showers here will be through the evening hours. High temperatures today will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s without much in the way of sunshine into the later afternoon and beyond.

Sunset is at 7:48 p.m.

Because this storm is moving very slowly to the east on Tuesday, some lingering clouds will keep our rain chances alive tonight, overnight, and into the first half of tomorrow. Showers will most likely be in Southern Ontario and on the east side of Metro Detroit through the lunch hour. Skies will become partly sunny to partly cloudy as we head into the late afternoon bringing our temperatures back into the low to middle 70s. Winds will be lighter the next couple of days from the SW turning NW late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the start of a dry stretch accompanied with more and more sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny this Hump Day with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s before highs take aim at 80 degrees although that cooler breeze W 5-12mph may keep us in the upper 70s. We believe there will be enough sunshine to see most of Metro Detroit hit that 80F or slightly warmer.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar with a gradual rise in humidity. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both days with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a nice blend of sun and clouds to end the work and school week.

It will start to feel warmer this weekend where lower 80s will feel like middle 80s in dry conditions on Saturday. The long-range computer models are not in agreement about Sunday, however. Some data keeps us dry all of this coming weekend while at least one other American model is hinting at some showers coming Sunday and Monday, but we will keep a close eye on this as we get closer to that next shot at showers.

