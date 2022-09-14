Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with warmer temps later

DETROIT – What a way to wake up on a Wednesday here in Metro Detroit. This will be no surprise if you had those windows open overnight as those morning temperatures are in the low to middle 50s with a few outlying suburbs flirting with those 40s again. This cooler air comes with mostly clear skies which makes patchy fog something to watch out for in those usual spots, be careful. And you will want a sweatshirt or light jacket if you plan on being outside for a bit even after the sun comes up. Oh, and grab the shades too.

Sunrise is at 7:12 a.m.

We deserve that big bright orb in the sky after a span of three or four days with more clouds than sunshine. We really need that rain badly, but the clouds didn’t produce much for most of Metro Detroit. Sunshine to mostly sunny skies all day today with a nice and cooler breeze WNW 5-12mph which will not keep us from warming up. The sun will win the battle today and highs will be closer to 80 degrees this afternoon with middle and upper 70s north into the Thumb today. The humidity is low, and you can keep those windows open all day if you’re comfortable with doing that, even as we warm up on this Wednesday.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

Metro Detroit will go through a nice little stretch of copy and paste weather which will be great for our foliage this coming Fall. The secret to great color in our tree leaves is a decent amount of sunshine after crisp and cool nights. Our lack of rain this Summer will not help matters although most of us didn’t experience true drought conditions. Thursday and Friday will bring more of those morning 50s under clear skies and that pesky patchy fog. The afternoons will bring a balance of sun and clouds with highs heading into the lower 80s and dry to end the work and school week.

This is a big weekend ahead once again for high school and college football plus, the North American International Auto Show open to all of us on Saturday. And it’s looking nice and warm with mostly dry conditions all weekend before our next rain chance likely on Monday of next week. You can expect highs to hit the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday as we turn the humidity and warming breezes up a little as well. We still have one computer model bringing a light shower or two into SE Lower Michigan late on Sunday as most of our data keeps us totally dry.

We can expect a few showers on Monday as a weak little cool front brushes by as we warm once again into the middle and upper 80s. We will keep an eye on this possibility as we get closer because there are not a lot of good rain chances in the next 10 days. The Autumnal Equinox or the beginning of Fall is next Thursday, and all signs point to a dry and warm end of this Summer. Today is the perfect time to get the 4 Warn Weather App to keep you ahead of the summer storms we have coming our way and, it’s free!

