Warm temperatures, sunshine on Saturday, tracking rain for Sunday in Metro Detroit

After plenty of sunshine to end the week, we will keep the dry weather in for at least the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work throughout our Saturday. It will be warm with some dense morning fog possible. High temperatures are heading for the middle 80s by the time we get to Saturday afternoon.

The dry weather sticks around as we had throughout Saturday night, but we will bring in a little more cloud cover overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies, not as chilly overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s for everyone.

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the dry weather in for most of the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and it will be another warm day, with breezy winds. Expect increasing clouds as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late Sunday night and carrying into early on Monday. This is as an upper-level disturbance will move through the region, bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures remain into the mid to upper 80s by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s Sunday night into Monday morning.

We will keep the wet weather around to start the week on Monday, but it will be short-lived. Expect decreasing clouds as we had throughout the day, with skies going mostly sunny by the time we get to the afternoon. The warm temperatures will also be sticking around, with high temperatures heading for the low to mid-80s by the time we get to Monday afternoon.

We will bring in some drastic changes to the forecast as we head into the middle of the week. At the same time, we’re warm with a mixture of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday, temperatures heading into the 80s by Wednesday afternoon. We can not rule out an isolated thunderstorm on Wednesday as well.

A frontal boundary moves through as we head into the second half of next week. Expect a chance of rain showers on Thursday with that frontal boundary, and it will also bring breezy winds with it as well. High temperatures are heading for the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon.

As we head into the end of the week on Friday, the first official day of fall will feel very much like fall. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds around into the forecast, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 60s by the time we get to the afternoon, with overnight lows dropping a little lower 50s, and we could even see some upper 40s as we go from Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7-DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, continued warm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and thunderstorms late. Breezy winds are anticipated.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers early, clearing skies with afternoon sunshine.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, an isolated thunderstorm possible. Hot and humid.

THURSDAY (FALL BEGINS - 9:03 PM): Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds are anticipated.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds are anticipated and much cooler temperatures.

