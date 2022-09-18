Chances of rain early this week in Metro Detroit -- what you need to know to stay dry

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the dry weather in for most of the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds; it will be another warm day with breezy winds. Expect increasing clouds as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late Sunday night and carrying into early on Monday.

This is as an upper-level disturbance will move through the region, bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures remain into the mid-80s by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s Sunday night into Monday morning.

We will keep the wet weather around to start the week on Monday, but it will be short-lived. Expect decreasing clouds as we had throughout the day, with skies going mostly sunny by the time we get to the afternoon. The warm temperatures will also be sticking around, with high temperatures heading for the low to mid-80s by the time we get to Monday afternoon.

The dry weather will stick around as we head throughout our Tuesday. Temperatures remain warm into the afternoon, remaining in the lower 80′s for everyone.

As we head into the middle of the week, significant changes come in the forecast. A strong cold front will usher in fall-like weather for all of Southeastern Michigan. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms as we work throughout Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the 80s before the cold front moves through the region.

We begin to dry things out as we head into our Thursday when temperatures start to drop. Fall “officially” begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, and it will feel like it. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast, with temperatures in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Expect breezy winds as the cold front continue to move to the East.

As we head into the end of the week on Friday, the first official day of fall will feel very much like fall. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds around into the forecast, with high temperatures only making it into the middle 60s by the time we get to the afternoon, with overnight lows dropping a little into the upper 40s heading into Saturday Morning.

The dry weather sticks around as we head into the first part of next weekend. A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected, with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

METRO DETROIT 7-DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers, and thunderstorms late. Breezy winds are anticipated.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers early, clearing skies with afternoon sunshine.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY (FALL BEGINS - 9:03 p.m.)

Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds are anticipated.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds are anticipated, and much cooler temperatures.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny skies.

