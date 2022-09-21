Cold front could spark severe storms in Metro Detroit today: What to know

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Happy Hump Day Metro Detroit! A warm front moved up and over us last night bringing the showers and storms with a different feel in the air as you head out and about.

Temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s around here with mostly cloudy skies but fewer and fewer showers, for now. You just might need that umbrella today if you plan on being outside later this morning and later.

It does not look like we are in for a good widespread soaking of rain later today although we need it badly.

Get ready to warm up quickly today as Metro Detroit will be under the influence of warm air, more humidity, and gusty warm breezes. Look for high temperatures to hit the middle to upper 80s which will feel like 90 degrees or warmer with that added humidity.

Cold front could spark severe storms Wednesday

A cold front will be approaching throughout the late morning which could be a spark for not only scattered storms, but a few strong to severe storms as well. Eyes to the skies from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as the Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and south of I-94 in a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

That’s the weakest in the risk category but a small handful of damaging wind producing storms may pop down river down to the Ohio border. There is a Slight Risk or better bet for severe storms to fire in Lenawee and Monroe counties midday and the threat for the worst of it all falls south into Northern Ohio off of Lake Erie.

We will certainly be watching Exact Track 4D Radar closely and keep you posted on the air, online, and on the 4 Warn Weather app. Conditions will begin to cool as the north winds pick up late, but it will become less threatening later in the afternoon and evening.

Sunset is at 7:32 p.m.

Thursday

Only in Michigan do we experience such dramatic weather shifts and Thursday will bring a sharp drop in temps with blustery conditions. We won’t see anything warmer than the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies becoming only partly sunny with a quick shower here and there, mainly north into the Thumb.

Those winds will blow in from the NW 10-20 gusting 20-30 mph. Fall officially begins tomorrow with the Autumnal Equinox at 9:04 p.m. and we are colder than par for the course.

Friday

Friday brings the first widespread bout of crisp lower 40s in quite a while which means some of our suburbs farther out could see morning lows flirting with the 30s.

Afternoon highs will rebound nicely with tons of morning sun and a nice balance of sun and clouds and temps 65 to 70 degrees in the middle of the afternoon.

This weekend

The weekend may come with some showers as our computer model data suggests showers later in the afternoon or evening on Sunday.

We should see lower 70s both weekend days with dry conditions on Saturday before that rain chance to end the weekend.

