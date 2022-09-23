Metro Detroit weather: Watching weekend showers as we struggle to warm up

DETROIT – It’s a cold combination of clear skies and cool breezes as we get going on this Friday morning. Happy Weekend! It’s our first full day of Fall and temperatures around Metro Detroit have bottomed out with most of the area in the low to middle 40s if you are heading out before sunrise. There are a few suburbs flirting with the 30s and there are Frost Advisories in Central and Northern Lower Michigan as we will stay frost free. It’s still light jacket weather if you are walking to work or school with a slight warm up later today.

Sunrise is at 7:22 a.m.

We will see more sunshine than yesterday and lighter winds for sure which will help our afternoon highs warm into the middle 60s with a few spots in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That cool breeze is not as strong today, but it is still grabbing cooler Canadian air NW 5-12mph which will keep most if not all of us shy of 70F. We will mostly sunshine all morning into the early afternoon before our skies turn to partly cloudy and it is a dry day Friday as we head into the weekend. It will be on the chilly side at those high school football games tonight as you can imagine so don’t forget that sweatshirt and/or jacket with those light gloves. No, it’s not brutal winter cold, but our bodies are not yet used to this stuff. Skies will begin to fill with more and more clouds late Friday and overnight signaling another change on the way.

Sunset is at 7:29 p.m.

Look for another chilly one Saturday morning although the clouds will keep us mainly in the upper 40s first thing tomorrow. The winds will shift from the NW to the SW 5-12mph helping our temps given that we won’t see much in the way of sunshine Saturday. There may be an isolated shower or two mainly north up into the Thumb midday while most of us will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances increase Saturday night bringing scattered showers into the mix after 8-9 p.m.

Scattered rain showers will be around overnight into early Sunday with another chance for showers later in the day. Due to clouds and those shower chances, highs will once again stay just shy of 70 degrees with warming winds through the early afternoon. The best shot at weekend showers will come after 1-2 p.m. on Sunday through the later afternoon and evening. There is another weak disturbance rolling through our skies on Monday of next week. That means shower chances will return and most computer model data hints at afternoon showers and highs only in the middle 60s.

There will be a cold front moving through late Monday into Tuesday making for a short stretch of some pretty raw weather here in Metro Detroit. Temps will range from the 40 to near 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with showers possible and gusty winds cranking all over the place. This will not be any kind of severe storm situation, but it will be kind of nasty for a couple of days early to midweek. Calmer weather works in late Tuesday into Wednesday with more sunshine and more 60s.

