Dry weather for most of Metro Detroit on Sunday before a few snowflakes move into the region

Rain and a few snow showers are in the forecast Sunday Night and into Monday Morning

The winds have really been kicking up across the region making it feel much colder than it actually has been today, and we will keep the breezy winds in the forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours tonight, temperatures remaining on the colder side with most everyone dropping into the upper 30 overnight and into Sunday morning.

The end of the weekend on Sunday will be dry. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast throughout the day. High temperatures still remaining below average, working into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Another stronger system works into the region for the beginning of next week. The clouds will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain showers and breezy winds both days as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. This will usher in an even colder air mass into the region for the start of next week.

With the colder air working into the region, and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight Sunday Night into Monday Morning, and also Monday Night and into Tuesday Morning, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers over portions of the region, but we are not expecting any accumulation, but this could be our first sign of snowflakes moving into the region.

High temperatures will be colder, only making it into the upper 40s for the first part of next week for Monday and Tuesday.

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers into the forecast with plenty of cloud cover heading into our Wednesday. High temperatures not moderating a whole lot, only heading to once again into the upper 40s by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves back into the region by the time we get to next Thursday and Friday., with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures heading into the middle 50s for the end of next week.

The longer range models are keeping the drier weather into the forecast for the beginning of next weekend as well. So, we will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast, with temperatures heading back to near average, into the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.