Metro Detroit weather: Tracking more rain and snowflakes

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning! We have had a few more significant rain showers move through Metro Detroit overnight with a few areas possibly seeing snowflakes trying to stick to grassy areas. Most of us are only seeing liquid precipitation. Temperatures are in the upper 30s with gusty winds creating tough wind chills in the upper 20s to low 30s and the need for a hat and gloves if you have to be out in it. There will be a few showers as we approach sunrise, so the wet roadways will slow down your drive as you get going on a Wednesday with the umbrella by your side. There’s not much good news in these cool temps and blustery conditions, but we also expect fewer showers throughout the day today.

Sunrise is at 7:51 a.m.

It doesn’t seem fair that we have to deal with seemingly miserable conditions without much to show for it. We have struggled to gather as much as a quarter of an inch of precipitation this week while we officially stay in drought status here in Metro Detroit. We won’t get much help in the rain bucket today with highs in the lower to middle 40s again and gusty winds WNW 10-20mph which will help to aid in some scattered shower development. Again, showers will be less numerous today, but spotty and brief rain and snow chances still exist this afternoon and early evening under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. This slow-moving weather maker sitting over the Eastern Great Lakes is finally on the move to the north setting us for nicer weather to end the week.

Sunset is at 6:45 p.m.

Our Thursday morning lows will depend on cloud cover and right now it looks like we will stay mostly cloudy. Clouds insulate and that should keep morning lows in the low to middle 30s. The only chance we have to dip down into the 20s is with clearer skies which doesn’t seem likely. Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day with one last disturbance crossing the Great Lakes, but it doesn’t appear that we are in for any shower chances. High temperatures will hit 50 degrees for the first time all weekend the winds will become a warming source SW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph.

I’m not totally convinced that we will have sunshine first thing Friday morning as we start with those cooler low to middle 30s. We will see more and more afternoon sunshine on Friday which will help highs hit the lower 60s here in Metro Detroit creating sweatshirt weather for those Friday night high school football games.

Get ready for one picture perfect Fall weekend with a shot at 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Sky conditions will present a nice blend of sun and clouds with lighter winds from the south opening the door to any number of outdoor activities with the family. We have a shot at 70 degrees early next week with dry conditions through Tuesday before a cold front brings shower chances and cooler conditions by Wednesday so stay tuned. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android