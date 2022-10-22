Unseasonably warm temperatures continue for Metro Detroit

Temperatures made it well into the 70s across the entire region thanks to sunshine and a good southerly flow

A banner weather day across Southeastern Michigan today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures working into this afternoon, and we’re expecting this unseasonably warm and dry weather to continue heading into the rest of the weekend.

Mainly clear skies will be the rule overnight Saturday night and early on Sunday morning; Overnight lows are dropping into the 40s and 50s for just about everyone. Another comfortable night can be expected over Southeastern Michigan.

The dry weather sticks around as we head through the end of the weekend, and early next week, high pressure will continue to control the forecast. That will also allow our temperatures to soar above average, yet again, thanks to a strong southerly flow. High temperatures in the lower 70s can be expected on both Sunday and Monday. We will bring a few more clouds into the forecast for Monday, and the models are indicating some rain shower potential West of our area, so we will just look for an increase in cloud cover.

Our next chance of rain moves into the region as we go after sunset on Tuesday; this is another cold front headed our way. Rain showers will stick around as we head to the middle of the week on Wednesday, with temperatures falling back to near average into the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

We will keep the rain showers in the forecast early on Thursday morning; they should be prior to sunrise. And then we break into filtered sunshine as we head throughout most of the day. High temperatures remain near average in the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around as we head into the end of the week on Friday, so expect a little more cloud cover rolling into the region. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with highs going back into the 50s once again by Friday afternoon.

We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast working into the first part of next weekend. High temperatures just a few degrees warmer, heading back into the lower 60s by Saturday Afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers after sunset.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a few showers before sunrise.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.