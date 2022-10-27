Metro Detroit weather: Sharp and refreshing difference in the air

DETROIT – There is a sharp and refreshing difference in the air out there as we wake up to temperatures around Metro Detroit. Many of you will head out the door to mid 30s or cooler feeling closer to freezing with a little breeze blowing without any concerns for precip. It’s nothing we haven’t already dealt with during the wild temperature swings of October. Obviously, you will want that thicker coat this morning with some light gloves if you’re planning or have to be out in the elements as we get going this Thursday morning.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m.

Maybe it will help to know that a noticeably cooler day will bring plenty of sunshine with it. Well, I tried. Seriously, it’s going to be a cool but nice and classic Fall day to enjoy some of that beautiful foliage under mostly sunny skies. We will see high temperatures range from 50F to 55F with a cool and lighter breeze blowing cooler Canadian air NNE 5-12mph. Soak up some of that free Vitamin D from the sun because it’s good for the soul, your health, and it may help you feel a touch warmer Thursday afternoon following a stretch of 5 days in a row in the 70s.

Sunset is at 6:35 p.m.

A row of clouds will roll through our skies late Thursday into Friday morning without any chance of any rain or snow anywhere near Metro Detroit. It will start cool in the middle and upper 30 but it would be even cooler without those clouds acting like a thin blanket of insolation. We will see those high, thin clouds fading through the morning and early afternoon allowing skies to become partly cloudy and that extra sunshine means highs will land between 55 degrees and 60 degrees with cooler spots on the east side due to winds blowing off of the big lakes from the east.

Get ready for the forecast treat which comes with great timing which is... Rivalry Saturday as Michigan State and The University of Michigan square off for the Paul Bunyan Trophy in Ann Arbor. The game doesn’t kickoff until 7:30 p.m. Saturday but tailgaters or anyone doing anything outdoors will enjoy highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will only dip down into the middle 50s during the game. Sunday comes with more cloud cover and a slight chance for a late day shower with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. I think the rain will hold off which creates the trick or tricky part of the forecast.

That rain threat may be holding off until Monday which is Halloween and that’s the last thing we want. Right now, some model data is pointing to light showers and 60 degrees, but confidence is still low on any game changing rain for our spooky holiday, stay tuned. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

