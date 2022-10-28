Metro Detroit weather: Tracking spooky rain chances

DETROIT – It’s finally Friday! Happy weekend everyone! We are off to a solid start with some cloud cover coming and going keeping Metro Detroit temps slightly warmer as you hit the road or pound the pavement. Friday morning temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40F closer to the Big D. We have no moisture leaking from these morning clouds making for a smooth morning commute with some beautiful colors in the skies as the sun rises through the high clouds. Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend or the first Sunday in November when we fall back one hour which means our sunrise will be back closer to 7am in about 10 days.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

Sky conditions will be trending in the right direction as we get through the morning into this afternoon allowing more and more sunshine for us all to enjoy. High temperatures on this Friday will land in the upper 50s as skies become mostly sunny with light winds E 5-10mph. The average high temperature for us here in Metro Detroit at the end of October is 57F which is what we will end up with to finish this work and school week. You will probably want to go with a sweatshirt and light jacket for outdoor evening plans like high school football games as temps will eventually cool into the upper 40s by 8-9pm.

SUNSET: 6:32 PM

Have you heard about some important football game on Saturday? Something to do with Paul Bunyan? Yes, it’s rivalry Saturday and the weather will win this big day as Michigan State heads to The University of Michigan for the battle at the Big House. We will enjoy morning temps near 40F before highs hit the lower 60s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The big game kicks off at 7:30pm and temps will slowly back down into the middle 50s during the game although I imagine there will be some body heat flowing in the stands as the players battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Good luck and be safe everyone!

Sunday will bring more clouds ahead of a rain maker working its way through the middle of the country. Most of that moisture will stay to our south making our skies mostly cloudy with highs near 60F. Rain showers are more likely after 8-9pm.

We should have showers overnight into Halloween morning and we’re hoping things change so we can enjoy those elementary school costume parades, but we should anticipate some rain around. The computer model data points to rain showers through the morning fading through the afternoon as skies stay spooky overcast and high temperatures hit the upper 50s to lower 60s. We should get into more sunshine and middle 60s for a few days starting Tuesday of next week. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

