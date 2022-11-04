Wind Advisory issued for Saturday; rain showers & gusty winds on the way -- Here’s what to expect

WIND ADVISORY: 11:00 AM-9:00 PM Saturday - Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible across all of Southeastern Michigan. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

It’s been another nice day to end our work week with plenty of sunshine and continued above average temperatures, and we’ve got some changes on the way as we work into the upcoming weekend.

For the overnight hours tonight, expect an increase in cloud cover into the overnight hours tonight, but we remain mild for overnight lows. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 50s in most places heading into Saturday Morning.

Saturday is our day for changes in the weather pattern, as we watch a strong cold front move into the region. The timing of this front looks to have sped up a bit, now forecast to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing us a chance of rain showers. The bigger story with the rain showers will be how windy it will be for the entire region. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 MPH possible for much of the day. We will keep the strong southerly flow into the region sending our high temperatures soaring back into the lower 70s again for just about everyone.

We will keep the chance of rain showers into the forecast before midnight on Saturday night, then start to see the cloud cover break working into the overnight as the cold front passes through the region, but it will remain windy well into the evening hours with sustained winds of 15-30 MPH and gusts as high as 45 MPH, and starting to wind down a bit as we head into early Sunday Morning. Overnight lows about 10-15 degrees cooler as we drop into the 40s by early Sunday Morning.

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.

The dry weather sticks around for the majority of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work through the first part of the week with a little more cloud cover working into the region as we head into the end of next weej. Temperatures briefly cooler as we work into Tuesday with most everyone into the 50s, where we should be for this time in November. But another warming trend is on the way as we work back into the lower 60s for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Another system rolls into the region for the end of next week. We will breing another chance of rain showers into the forecast with high temperatures back into the lower 60s by the afternoon.