Strong wind gusts occurring over SE Michigan; sunshine & breezy winds stick around for Sunday

Wind Advisory through Saturday Night

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11:00 PM Saturday - Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible across all of Southeastern Michigan. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturday Night and Sunday

We will keep the chance of rain showers into the forecast before midnight on tonight, then start to see the cloud cover break up working into the overnight as the cold front passes through the region. Temperatures beginning to fall into the 60s and 50s through the evening and into the early overnight hours tonight.

It will also remain windy well into the overnight hours tonight with sustained winds of 15-30 MPH and gusts as high as 45 MPH, and starting to wind down a bit as we head into early Sunday Morning. Overnight lows about 10-15 degrees cooler as we drop into the 40s by early Sunday Morning.

The end of the weekend looks better in terms of sunshine for the region as we will expect plenty of sunshine, but with the strong pressure gradient remaining across the region, expect gusty winds once again. Wind gusts of up to 25-30 MPH are possible throughout the day. A southerly flow will continue to keep our temperatures above average as well. We will look for high temperatures running back into the 60s, which is at least 10 degrees above average for this time in early November.

Drier Weather For Next Week

The dry weather sticks around for the majority of next week. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work through the first part of the week with a little more cloud cover working into the region as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures briefly cooler as we work into Tuesday with most everyone into the 50s, where we should be for this time in November. But another warming trend is on the way as we work back into the lower to mid 60s for next Wednesday and Thursday.

End of Next Week and Next Weekend

Another system rolls into the region for the end of next week. We will bring another chance of rain showers into the forecast with high temperatures back into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

As that system rolls through the region at the end of the week, we will keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast for the first part of next weekend. It will also bring colder air into the region as well. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s by Saturday afternoon.