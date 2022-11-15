Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow moving in

DETROIT – Tracking A Very Wintry Pattern For Days Ahead

Good Tuesday morning. It is cold and dry for those of you who are heading out early as we keep a close eye on a storm system bringing lots of rain and snow to our south and west. There are two systems converging on Metro Detroit later today which leaves us high and dry for several hours this morning under increasing skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to low and middle 30s. It would be much cooler if not for these clouds which produce a blanket of insolation and that helps a little. There won’t be a lot of wind today but we will have wind chills in the 20s to middle 30s throughout this Tuesday creating the need for the thicker jacket or even some winter garb if you plan on pounding the pavement outside for a while.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

The wintry mix will be moving in later in the morning although Exact Track 4D Radar shows snow to our west and north and rain and snow to our south just waiting to spread across Metro Detroit. We should expect some light rain and snow to fall late morning and most definitely into the afternoon as our highs hit 40 degrees around lunchtime and then try to hold steady. Areas north of M59 have a better shot at seeing mostly snow through the afternoon with some minor accumulation only on grassy surfaces while the roads get slicker and tougher whether it’s rain or snow. Both are likely with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will be another more impressive wave of wet weather as our two systems west and south unite and this could be a few hours of some decent snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning where some areas in our far northern suburbs and counties could see 2-4″ of new snow. The heart of Metro Detroit may flip back and forth with rain and snow limiting snow accumulation. Still, some of us might wake up to our first snow accumulation of the season.

Sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

You should expect tricky travel late Tuesday and during the Wednesday morning commute. We cannot be surprised if some of our suburbs closer to downtown Detroit end up with an inch or two on the ground as we awake on Wednesday. There will be some breaks from the rain and snow midday Wednesday as temps again attempt to hit 40 degrees. There will be another shot of moisture moving in and if it arrives in the later afternoon, it will be a mix of rain and snow but if it comes in later, it could be another decent round of snow showers here in Metro Detroit.

Early morning snow showers on Thursday are going to also blend in with some dry times while the morning drive will once again be slippery and slow. The bulk of the moisture from these systems will start to move out on Thursday but we will squeeze out some more snow and a little bit of rain through the afternoon as temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

While the weather does look dryer as we move into weekend mode Friday, we do have a cool front moving through which will bring a few snowflakes and flurries and another dip in temperatures. We will see lower 20s early with high temps only expected to land near freezing in a decent breeze. Those heading downtown Detroit for the tree lighting will want some layers in wind chilly conditions while a few festive flakes continue to fly. the weekend will be mostly dry, but it looks mostly cloudy and cool with morning teens and afternoon highs in the lower 30s. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android