Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow showers, possible snow squalls Friday

DETROIT – Yet another batch of cold air arrived with a cold front early this morning with more persistent wind and those snow showers too. Good Friday morning and Happy Weekend! Temperatures are dropping into the lower and middle 20s around Metro Detroit and that biting wind makes it feel like the middle teens on the bare skin which means you might want to dawn the full winter garb if you’re spending a little bit of time outdoors this morning. Really, that goes for any part of the day here across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The lake effect snow bands and squalls are still more problematic into West and Southwest Lower Michigan so be extra careful driving west again today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect toward Lake Michigan. We are seeing nuisance snow showers streaming across Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties early this Friday with scattered, lighter snow chances elsewhere.

SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

A cold wind will blow all day, but it will increase into the lunch hour and afternoon hours today. We will see some temporary patches of blue sky through the morning as those winds steer more clouds our way with better snow shower chances in the afternoon and early evening. We need to 4Warn you that occasional snow squalls are possible especially for areas west of I-275 and north of M 59 which is cause for some concern. High temperatures will arrive midday today near 32F feeling more like the low 20s in winds WSW 10-20 gusting to 30mph from time to time. Wind chills will dip back down into the teens for those heading to the Detroit tree lighting in Campus Martius as a few festive flakes fly. Layer and bundle up!

SUNSET: 5:09 PM

It does feel like we are paying for that warm and mild stretch of weather in the first half of November. The next level cold sticks around all weekend as we expect temps in the teens both Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs near 30F with more cold breezes SW 10-20 gusting 30-35mph bringing the need for layers of clothes and warm gear for anyone heading to a college football game or anything outdoors. A quick hitting snow maker will be on the move through Metro Detroit after sunset during the evening into early Sunday morning.

A quick dusting of snow is done well before sunrise on Sunday and we will battle back with some sunshine mixed with clouds to end the weekend with highs in the low 30s at best. A decent amount of sun on Monday will help our highs back into the low 40s on Monday and then middle 40s to near 50F on Tuesday. We will be dry through the middle of the week and right now, the computer models are showing a rain and snow maker moving through the middle of the country on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Plan on dry conditions if you are traveling in and around Pure Michigan on Wednesday with more 40s but there will be some rain and snow in many states to our south and west. The models show dry conditions for Metro Detroit on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 30s to near 40F. That wintry mix approaches late on Thanksgivings Day setting us up for a little bit of rain and snow around here for those shoppers and travelers next Friday. You will be the first to know if the timing changes for that Holiday storm threat especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

